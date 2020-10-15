Zim inflation rate drops – to 600%
By Shingai Nyoka
Zimbabwe says its annual inflation rate dropped by almost 180% last month, thanks to a stringent programme that included disrupting black market currency trading and cutting government salaries.
Despite the improvements, inflation remains above 600%, and food prices continue to rise.
The IMF says the economy could improve further, but it warns that without greater productivity and an increase in foreign currency earnings, long-term stability will remain elusive.
BBC