Zimbabwe authorities intensify clampdown on dissent during lockdown

ZIMBABWEAN authorities have stepped up their onslaught against dissent

by arresting several university students and a unionist for allegedly

protesting against the clampdown on human rights defenders and

demanding an improvement in working conditions for teachers.

In Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West province, Zimbabwe Republic Police

(ZRP) members on Monday 22 June 2020 arrested eight students at

Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) and charged them with

participating in a gathering likely to promote public violence, breach

of peace or bigotry as defined in section 37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act alternatively contravening section 7(5)

of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act for allegedly failing to

notify the regulating authority.

ZRP members alleged that the CUT students, who include 21 year-old

Faustina Talent Madawa, who is the Zimbabwe National Students Union

(ZINASU) National Vice-President, Lionel Shayahama aged 24 years, who

is a former leader of the CUT Students Representative Council, Shamisi

Whide aged 26 years, Nicola Makasu aged 22 years, Melody Tsitsi

Madalamete aged 22, Ignatius Lochombo aged 26 years, Brian Mushakwe

aged 23 years and Norman Makamanzi aged 24 years, produced and raised

some placards during a lecture and distributed them to students with

messages protesting against the continued detention of Harare West

legislator Hon. Joanah Mamombe and two MDC-Alliance party youth

leaders Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

ZRP members claimed that the CUT students, who are represented by

Kudzai Choga of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), raised some

placards with messages that read; “Free Netsai Joana”, “#Girl child

Excel”, “People Power” and “Justice for Netsai Cecelia Joana”. They

were all expected to appear in court on Tuesday 23 June 2020.

In Masvingo province, ZRP members on Monday 22 June 2020 arrested 53

year-old Shilla Chisirimunhu, who is the Amalgamated Rural Teachers

Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) Provincial Secretary for Gender in Masvingo

and charged her with participating in a gathering likely to promote

public violence, breach of peace or bigotry as defined in section

37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act

alternatively contravening section 7(5) of the Maintenance of Peace

and Order Act for allegedly failing to notify the regulating authority

of a protest.

ZRP members accused Chisirimunhu, who is represented by Martin Mureri

of ZLHR, of participating in an anti-government protest allegedly

staged by ARTUZ members in Masvingo where they allegedly served a mock

coffin at the Masvingo District Education Offices protesting against

poor remuneration by government and demanding payment of salaries in

United States dollars.

Chisirimunhu was expected to appear in court on Tuesday 23 June 2020.