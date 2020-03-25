Zimbabwe confirms third case of coronavirus

Zimbabwe has recorded another positive case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to three.

Zimbabwe’s latest case is a man who is believed to have been in contact with the well-known journalist Zororo Makamba.

The 30 year old Makamba died from the virus on Monday

According to the Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr Mahomva, Makamba was buried in accordance with public health guidelines.

But his death sparked rage across the Southern African country.

Makamba’s family wrote an open letter accusing the Health Department of being inadequate and failing to treat their loved one accordingly.

The radio anchor contracted COVID-19 while in New York to receive treatment for a lung operation.

Social media users expressed their shock and horror, saying they knew that the country’s collapsed health system would not be able to deal with the pandemic.

Meanwhile government has confirmed the consignment of 20 000 testing kits and other medical products from the Jack Ma Foundation to assist in responding to the outbreak.

As more countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region reporting more cases of the virus, Makamba’s death is the first in the region.

There has concern about Zimbabwe’s ability to handle the outbreak given its collapsed Health system amidst the dire socio-economic challenges the country has been facing for the last two decades.

SABC