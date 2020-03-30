Zimbabwe doctors refuse to work without protective kit

Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Zimbabwe are refusing to work because they say they don’t have the equipment needed to protect themselves against catching coronavirus.

The Secretary General of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association Dr Emmanuel Masosota told BBC Newsday that they are asking for the adequate equipment outlined in the World Health Organization’s guidelines.

Personal protective equipment can include eye protection, a gown and gloves.

Dr Masosota added that the number of Italian doctors who have died after getting coronavirus was “worrisome”.