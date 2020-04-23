Zimbabwe government places moratorium on price of basic goods

Zimbabwe’s government engaged stakeholders in the food industry, including millers and bakers, to seek an agreement to stop the ever increasing prices of items such as maize meal.

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce has placed a moratorium on the price of several basic goods.

It engaged stakeholders in the food industry, including millers and bakers, to seek an agreement to stop the ever increasing prices of items such as maize meal, flour, cooking oil and sugar.

Zimbabwe has been struggling with hyper-inflated food prices for several years.

With the economy in shambles, consumers were already finding it difficult to pay for basic good such as bread and milk and with the national lockdown under way the prices rose again.

The government has now ordered manufacturers and retailers to return the pricing to the ones which were applicable on March 25.

It says the hikes were unjustifiable and preventing people from affording food.