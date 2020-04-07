Zim’s frontline medical practitioners demand protection over exposure to coronavirus and upgrading of hospitals

ZIMBABWEAN doctors have asked government to provide them and other

frontline medical practitioners with personal protective equipment

(PPE) and to adequately equip public hospitals to protect them from

the deadly coronavirus as they execute their duties and help slow the

spread of the epidemic.

In an application filed on Sunday 5 April 2020, the doctors

represented by Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights

(ZADHR) protested that they are at risk of contracting coronavirus

(COVID-19) because government had not put in place measures to ensure

that health practitioners across the country, who include nurses,

nurse aides and pharmacists among others are adequately protected

against the deadly epidemic.

Zimbabwe has recorded 10 positive cases of coronavirus with one

person, a prominent broadcaster, having died after contracting the

disease.

Government, ZADHR argued, had not put in place adequate measures to

ensure the screening and testing of personnel driving public transport

provided by the state-run Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO)

and other public service buses transporting authorised persons to and

from work and to screen and test public servants and security services

who continue to work during the 21-day national lockdown.

This, ZADHR said, creates potential exposure and creates a reasonable

apprehension among doctors, who use the only available form of public

transport that they will contract COVID-19 on their way to and from

work as a result of the absence of screening and testing of personnel

authorised to drive the public transport vehicles.

Government, ZADHR charged, has not put in place measures to ensure a

robust screening and testing of people for coronavirus symptoms across

the country, which puts its members at risk of contracting the disease

as they also reside with members of the public.

The doctors’ representative body complained against the lack of

adequate measures to ensure the screening, testing and quarantining of

persons entering Zimbabwe from the various ports of entry or the

tracing of some Zimbabweans who reportedly arrived from South Africa

into Zimbabwe on the eve of the South African lockdown, thus seriously

exposing Zimbabweans to the risk of contracting coronavirus.

ZADHR, which is represented by Andrew Makoni of Zimbabwe Lawyers for

Human Rights, said more than 1 500 doctors were working in Zimbabwean

hospitals across the country without adequate PPE including some

specialists, nurses, nurse aides, technicians, pharmacists and other

health practitioners.

ZADHR has listed Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo, Finance

and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube and Transport and

Economic Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza as respondents.

The doctors representative body, which said its members and other

medical practitioners bore the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic and

are vulnerable to contracting it, bemoaned the dire shortage of

appropriate and equipment such as ventilators, oxygen tanks, Hazmat

suits, N95 masks and properly manned quarantine and isolation

facilities in the country, which ideally must be available in every

district hospital.

ZADHR disclosed that those facilities were only available in Harare

and Bulawayo leaving citizens outside these two centres at the risk of

failing to timeously access healthcare.

ZADHR said the 1 500 doctors operating in Zimbabwe will require an

average of at least three N95 masks per day, which translates to 4 500

masks per day for them.

The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.