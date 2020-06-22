Zim’s hospitals ‘overwhelmed’ as health workers’ strike enters second week

By Lenin Ndebele

The strike by doctors and nurses in Zimbabwe – now entering its second week – is crippling the country’s fight against COVID-19.

There are 489 positive cases, as health minister Obadiah Moyo faces allegations of abusing his office.

An outfit calling itself the Zimbabwe Young Nurses Association (ZYNA) on Monday pleaded with health workers to return to work because “lives matter more than money”.

The only health-care practitioners at work are student nurses, newly employed staff on probation and nursing managers from the rank of sister-in-charge.

“We are overwhelmed,” said a nurse from one of Bulawayo’s referral hospitals. “In some hospitals, we now discover COVID-19 cases from people who are admitted for other ailments. Once we find out these cases, all nurses that would have attended to the patient are traced and then they go home for two weeks self-quarantine. That means the hospital is worse off, with fewer people.”