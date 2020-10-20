ZIST in fresh ED-Chamisa dialogue push

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

A newly established local think tank has launched another bid to bring together President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his political foe opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa for dialogue.

Speaking at the official launch of the Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking(ZIST), UZ Chapter ,ZIST executive director Mr Tinashe Muzamhindo revealed that overtures have already been extended to the two feuding main political leaders.

“I can safely alert you that we have already written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa inviting him to our inaugural national conference and indications are that he has received the letter.

“ I can attest that I was invited by Nelson Chamisa at his residence where he expressed his interest in meeting his political nemesis ,”revealed Muzamhindo.

The ZIST boss reiterated how home-grown solutions should be prioritised if there is going to be a dialogue between the two political arch-rivals.

“I have confidence that as ZIST , we are a home-grown solution and we should be at the forefront of ensuring that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Chamisa meet.

“The South African envoys should be complementary ,”cited the ZIST executive director.

The national conference is slated for next month at the HICC.

According to the ZIST founder and leader, the organisation is receiving tremendous support from notable figures both in public and the private sector.

The UZ Enactus President Patrick Ndowa heaped praises on the launch of the ZIST-UZ chapter saying it will come in handy in inculcating ‘strategic thinking’ among young people.

“Our education system is now in shambles. Many times we are taught what to think and not how to think but as young people we have to be strategic thinkers.

“ZIST is a platform for us to express our desires, ”said Ndowa.

The 4-months-old think tank lists some of its services as solution focused thinking, strategic thinking and mindset transformation.