Zuma taken to court over child maintenance

The wife of former President Jacob Zuma, Thobeka Madiba, has taken him to court to demand child maintenance. Madiba-Zuma was on Tuesday morning at the Durban Magistrate’s Court where the matter is being heard.

However, the former President who is not in court has denied not paying maintenance for a teenage daughter he has with his estranged wife.

His attorney Eric Mabuza says it is regrettable that Madiba-Zuma has decided to take the matter to court instead of discussing it with the family.

“The former President wishes to deal with this matter in the most sensitive and humane way. We would have preferred that the matter be dealt with in private and be resolved. But it’s unfortunate the complainant has gone to court which is regrettable.”

“The former President wants to assure everyone that he has always and will continue to look after his family and he has looked after the child since the child was born almost 13 years ago. So there is nothing that he has not done towards supporting the child and will continue to do that,” adds Mabuza.

More legal woes for Zuma

In June, Zuma appeared in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg for the start of his pre-trial proceedings.

Zuma and his co-accused, French arms company Thales, face 16 charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering linked to the 1999 arms deal.

SABC