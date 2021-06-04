State embarrassed as court exonerates trio charged for violating national lockdown regulations

HARARE Magistrate Barbara Mateko this week exonerated

three acquaintances of Zengeza West constituency legislator Hon. Job

Sikhala by quashing charges of breaching national lockdown regulations

pressed against them last year.

The three namely Terrence Manjengwa, Blessed Changara and Barnabas

Gura, who all reside in Harare were arrested on 3 September 2020

outside Harare Magistrates Court while following proceedings for Hon.

Sikhala, who had been arrested and detained on charges of inciting

public violence by urging people to participate during the 31 July

2020 protests.

The trio was charged with unnecessary movement during the national

lockdown as defined in section 4(1)(a) of the Public Health (COVID-19

Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order

Statutory Instrument 77/2020.

Prosecutors claimed that Manjengwa aged 26 years, Gura aged 32 years

and Changara aged 22 years unlawfully and unnecessarily moved from

their places of residence during the national lockdown imposed by

government in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus by gathering

at Harare Magistrates Court without exemption letters.

But on Wednesday 2 June 2021, Magistrate Mateko upheld the trio’s

application for exception and quashed the charge of violating national

lockdown regulations.

Magistrate Mateko’s decision came after Manjengwa, Gura and Changara’s

lawyer Kossam Ncube of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights had objected

to the charge of unnecessary movement during the national lockdown on

the basis that it does not exist at law under the cited section.

Ncube had also argued that proceeding to trial with the charges as

framed would amount to a violation of section 70(1)(b) of the

Constitution as it abrogates the right to a fair trial and hence the

trio must not plead to a nullity.

While Manjengwa, Gura and Changara have been set free on charges of

contravening national lockdown regulations, their application

excepting to charges of possession of offensive weapons at a public

gathering as defined in section 43(1)(a) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act was dismissed by Magistrate Mateko, who

ordered the State to amend the charge of possession of weapons as

prosecutors had cited a wrong section.

In their application for exception, Manjengwa, Gura and Changara had

argued that the purported offence cited in the State papers is not

established under the particular sub-section cited by prosecutors,

hence no cause of action arises.

The trio had also argued that the failure by the State to cite the

correct provision is so glaring that it cannot be condoned or be said

to be inconsequential and to seek to commence a prosecution on

non-existent charges is a grave anomaly and irregularity which will

unduly prejudice and embarrass the accused persons.

Manjengwa, Gura and Changara return to court on 25 June 2021, where

their trial on charges of possession of offensive weapons is scheduled

to commence.