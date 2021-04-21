4 Gutu family members, 2 dogs found dead

Kimberly Kusauka

GUTU— In a suspected case of food poisoning, four members of a family including a their two dogs were found dead last Saturday with the police having already started investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the four family members were found foaming on the mouth with all signs pointing to poisoning.

“The police is investigating a case of suspected food poisoning which occurred on April 17, at village 3A Mushaviri, Gutu, where four family members and two dogs were found dead with vomits coming out of their mouths and nostrils.

“The deceased bodies were taken to Gutu Hospital for post mortem and we urge the members of public to come forward with any information regarding to this matter,” said Nyathi.

The deceased Gamuchirai Guta (90), Tawanda Murova (34), Eunice Gochore (69) and Jacob Ziracha (18) were found dead at their homestead by their neighbor Salimu Kadanda who immediately reported the matter to the police.

It has not been clear as to what the family ate which led to the tragedy.

TellZim