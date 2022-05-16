Activist mobilises residents over water crisis

By Stephen Chadenga

Kwekwe based human rights activist Nkosilathi Moyo has embarked on an exercise to mobilise residents in the mining town to demand council to resolve a water crisis facing the mining town.

Kwekwe city has gone for than a week without water with residents resorting to unprotected sources for supplies.

Moyo told Radiovop that water was a right that council had to supply to citizens hence the need to actively demand that service.

“We are calling upon the local authority to respect Resolution 64/292 of the United Nations which guarantees the human right to water and Section 4:73(a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which clearly stipulates access to clean water as a fundamental right,”Moyo said.

“So far we have mobilised citizens to engage their councillors to find a lasting solution to the crisis. There is need for urgent intervention by the local authority as we are sitting on a health time bomb.”

He said the worst affected areas by the water woes were wards 2,5 and 11.

Moyo said as short term measure to the crisis council should deploy water bousers to residential areas to provide clean water.

Contacted for comment mayor Future Titora said there were “no such reports.”