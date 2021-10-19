Apartheid still clouds South Africans-Author

While South Africa has gained freedom and liberation since the abolishment of the apartheid regime, many forms of oppression still linger in society today. That is according to acclaimed activist and author of, The New Apartheid, Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh.

He delivered the virtual 11th Annual Percy Qoboza Memorial Lecture today. The lecture is held annually to commemorate Black Wednesday.

Black Wednesday is the day the apartheid government banned black consciousness organisations, publications, and people critical of the state, including Percy Qoboza. At the time, he was editor of the World and Weekend World newspapers.

The lecture forms part of a broader commemoration of Black Wednesday. The theme this year is; The role of the media in the digital age. How far will it go in serving as the voice of the dispossessed and as a channel of change and real democracy?

Dr. Mpofu-Walsh says apartheid still clouds South Africans.

“Not to celebrate changes prematurely, and to recognise persistent injustices around that. Though much has changed since 1977, many of the forms of oppression that were designed have lingered. It’s no use telling us that we have the vote when all around us, you see destitution, racialised poverty, gender inequality, and various legacies of apartheid. Until we are aggressive in tackling injustices, they will continue to wreak havoc on the dreams and hopes that we built through the mind, voices, and thoughts of the brave journalists that suffered oppression on this day 44 years ago.”

Ownership of the media

University of Johannesburg’s Strategic Communication Department’s Professor Mandla Radebe says the issue of mass-owned white media needs to be addressed. He has lamented the lack of enough black editors leading newsrooms.

“Any attempt that seeks to analyse a contentful SA media will be incomplete without unravelling transformation. The rationale behind transformation seeks to address the racial imbalance as a result of apartheid which was entrenched by white minority control and therefore extended to the media. We must deal with the concentrated ownership and lack of diversity, 40% black ownership across the value chain is something we need to address.”

Interests of the dispossessed

GE for News at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Phathiswa Magopeni says mainstream media is failing the dispossessed.

SABC