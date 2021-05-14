‘Be better organised to bargain for better remuneration’ journos told

By Nhau Mangirazi

Journalists in Mashonaland West decried poor salaries during this year’s

World Press Freedom Day celebrations held in Chinhoyi.

Deputy minister of information media and broadcasting services

Kindness Paradza called on the media to be organized and fight for their

rights the way they been agitating for other professions like doctors,

nurses and teachers among others.

He called on media players to be coordinated for the Fourth Estate to

remain noble.

‘‘When I was appointed as deputy minister of the ministry, my marching

orders from President Emmerson Mnangagwa) was to help on media

freedom in the country and it includes journalist’s welfare. I was told to

work hard with the minister so that the media concerns are taken care of.

I will have meetings with media houses over issues to do with poor

remunerations and working conditions. We need comprehensive

information from organizations like Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ)

among others so that we map the way forward for media betterment. It is

part of my assignment to deal with issues to do with remunerations and

conditions of services. We must work closely together ahead of Media

Practioners Bill so that everything is covered for media well being,’’

Journalists complained that media owners have not been sincere of late.

A senior journalist from state media said, ‘‘We have raised this of late

but employers are not sincere to come to the table over poor

remunerations. It must be part of law so that we are protected and future

journalists’ welfare is guaranteed,’’

Chegutu Member of Parliament and member of media and broadcasting

portfolio committee Webster Shamu who was part of the interactive meeting concurred that issues of media is a ‘hot potato’

Shamu said, ‘‘The media and information portfolio committee is getting

oral evidence ahead of the bill. Journalists working environment and

security has been raised. If you have anything that you would like us to

know please feel free and submit your concerns through the parliament

portfolio committee. Let us know exactly what you are finding as

challenges in terms of working environment,’’

Paradza, a former ZUJ secretary general said lack of media workers

council is derailing progress oh journalist’s welfare.

‘‘We have been discussing this over a decade now and media must be

organized and have an employment council, employment board for

employers so that we negotiate for better salaries. Media is fragmented

because journalists hamudi kurongeka. You write about other profession

underpayment but can’t fight for your rights. The unfortunate thing is

that journalists are not organized. Forty one years after independence we

don’t have a workers council that determines how much must be paid a

junior or senior officer,’’

He added that Zimbabwe is facing a pandemic of fake news.

‘‘We want you to be professional and not peddle fake news as people

rely on what you say and write. Media is a powerful tool for good

governance and lets focus on solution based or developmental

journalism,’’

This year World Press Freedom Day theme was Press freedom as public good.