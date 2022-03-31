Clergyman in drive to win 1 million “economically hopeless souls”

By Stephen Chadenga

Founder of Christ in Action International, Apostle Trevor King who a few

years ago made headlines after claiming to restore sight has said he

has set target of converting one million people who have been driven

into drugs and other vices as a result of the economic meltdown

hitting the country.

King said jobless youths were turning to dangerous drugs and other

vices after losing hope because of the economic problems faced by many

people.

“The moral decadence is just too much in the country,” King told

Radio VOP in an interview.

“We have many youths who have resorted to drugs, more young girls

turning to prostitution and the crime rate is just high with people

killing each other on flimsy reasons.

He added: “There is need for massive deliverance and healing in the

country and this year I have set a target of converting one million

souls

King who in recent years held crusades in Asian countries such as

India, China and Hong Kong said the country was sitting on a “moral

time bomb” and there was need for intervention from religious leaders.

“There are going to be crusades throughout the country as we endeavour

to reach all corners and fill Zimbabweans with the love of Christ,” he

said.

“People should not despair of the current challenges we are facing as

a country. There is light at the end of the tunnel and therefore no

need to engage in immoral behaviour.”

The man of the cloth also called on people to be peaceful especially

after this month’s by elections and next year’s harmonised

polls.