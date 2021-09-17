‘Conflict sensitive reporting key in the wake of Covid-19’

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

A number of local journalists were recently equipped with knowledge on how to address disinformation and misinformation in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The training facilitated by the Zimbabwe Online Content Creators on Thursday ran under the theme ‘Conflict Sensitive Reporting Training : Debunking Disinformation on Covid-19’

Over 25 journalist from different media organisations were taken through by the Centre for Conflict Management Trust (CCMT) on what constitute conflict sensitive reporting and how it is relevant to debunk myths around Covid-19 infections and vaccination

“What is currently obtaining in this Covid-19 pandemic is that there is actually lack of knowledge on the virus this is because of disinformation, misinformation and mal-information

“This is why conflict sensitive reporting becomes key for journalists to reflect and inquire on available information to strike balance in their reportage,” said CCMT’s Richard Chere.

The journalists were also taught about the other types of conflicts they need to take into account when reporting and these include relationships , interest ,value, ethnic, tribal, cultural and traditional among many others.

According to CCMT, journalists need to consider the following strategies when practicing conflict sensitive reporting ;profiling peace-makers or key people in the process, joint interviews, exchanging questions, asking the same questions of all parties, helping people understand each other’s values, broadening the search for solutions, avoid labelling and watch the language.

The ZOCC President Tonderai ‘Toneo’ Rutsito said the meeting which was organised by UNESCO and EU was crucial in dealing with the proliferation of fake news and urged ZOCC members to use the training accordingly.