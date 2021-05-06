Contractual row over banana farming in Chipinge escalates

…farmers accuse Chipinge RDC and Matanuska of being bedfellows

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

Smallholder famers in Mutema Irrigation Scheme in Chipinge have expressed disgruntlement over what they dubbed ‘an unholy alliance between Chipinge Rural District Council and banana producer,Matanuska to exploit them through dubious banana contract farming agreements.

Investigations by this publication reveal that the small holder banana farmers entered into a deal with Matanuska a few years back but the farmers found it too exploitative and hence they sought legal services to renegotiate the contract.

“In 2012 we got funding from USAID to support banana farming and we got Matanuska as a technical partner providing marketing and other relevant services.

“However ,over the years we have felt that the deal is exploitative such that we had to find legal service from law firm , Mhungu and Associates to renegotiate a win-win contractual agreement, ” revealed one farmer who requested anonymity for fear of victimisation.

After learning of this development, the Chipinge Rural District Council spearheaded the creation of a committee to spearhead the agreement but according to some of the banana farmers there is an undue interference from the local authority and Matanuska .

“What is obtaining now is that after the Chipinge Rural District Council got wind of what we are planning he then mooted the idea of setting up a committee which would represent us when we meet Matanuska.

“We had welcomed the idea and held the elections and we dutifully elected those whom we believed would represent us well,”said another farmer .

What has irked most of the smallholder banana farmers is that the elections have been nullified because one of the council bosses’ preferred choice lost the election.

“The committee chair elections were won by one Mr Nelson Mwakayitechi but the local authority is interfering in the internal affairs of Mutema Irrigation scheme through its social services officer Mr Mudodo who wanted to make sure his girlfriend Jennifer Dzambo wins the election at all costs .

“Chipinge RDC through Mudodo wants to subvert the elected leadership to serve the interests of the company,”reads a text in a Whatsapp group of the farmers gleaned by this reporter.

