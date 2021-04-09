Court acquits twin sisters charged for ‘unnecessary’ movement during Zim’s national lockdown

A MUTARE Magistrate on Tuesday 6 April 2021 acquitted two Mutare

residents Precious and Priviledge Gwatidzo, who are twin sisters,

after they stood trial on charges of unnecessary movement during the

national lockdown period imposed by government in 2020 in a bid to

curb the spread of coronavirus.

Precious and Priviledge aged 30 years, had been on trial since 7

December 2020 before Mutare Magistrate Audrey Muzhingi after they were

arrested by some Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers on 12 April

2020 in Mutare’s Dangamvura high-density suburb and accused of

violating some national lockdown regulations when they were found

outside their home instead of confining themselves to their

residences.

While detained by ZRP officers, Precious and Priviledge were harassed

and denied access to sanitary wear.

During trial, prosecutor Chris Munyuki told Magistrate Muzhingi that

ZRP officers who were on patrol enforcing the national lockdown

regulations which restricted unnecessary movement of people except

those exempted, intercepted the twin sisters who reportedly failed to

produce some exemption letters authorising them to be in Dangamvura

suburb.

Munyuki claimed that Precious and Priviledge had acted unlawfully by

failing to produce exemption letters to ZRP officers.

But in their defence, Precious and Priviledge, who were represented by

Moses Chikomo of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), argued that it was essential for them to move around sourcing for some prescribed

medication at a pharmacy for their grandmother, who was chronically

ill, hence they were exempted from confining themselves at their

residence.

The twin sisters also argued that when they were arrested by ZRP

officers they had in their possession a supporting letter from their

local Councillor confirming that they had an ailing member of the

family who needed urgent medication.

On Tuesday 6 April 2021, Magistrate Muzhingi found Precious and

Priviledge not guilty and acquitted them.

Earlier on in July 2020, Mutare Magistrate Sheila Nazombe overturned

the conviction of Precious and Priviledge after Chikomo successfully

challenged the decision by some ZRP members who ordered them to pay

RTGS$500 each as fine for unnecessary movement during the national

lockdown period.

In her ruling, Magistrate Nazombe stated that she was satisfied that

the plea of guilty entered by Precious and Priviledge when they were

arrested in April 2020 was equivocal.

Magistrate Nazombe then ordered ZRP officers to refund the total fine

amounting to RTGS$1 000 paid by Precious and Priviledge and directed

the law enforcement agents to compile a docket and bring the twin

sisters to appear in court for a proper hearing and determination of

their matter of which they were acquitted by Magistrate Muzhingi on

Tuesday 6 April 2021.