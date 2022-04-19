Deliver on electoral promises to avoid citizens exposure in foreign lands, Govt challenged

By Stephen Chadenga

Opposition Zimbabwe Socio-Economic Democrats president, Nkosikhona

Ndlovu has challenged the Zanu PF led government to work on

resuscitating the ailing economy to avoid exposing citizens to

xenophobic attacks in foreign lands.

Ndlovu said although violence which recently saw Zimbabwean Elvis

Nyathi stoned and burnt alive in Diepsloot, South Africa could not be

condoned, government had a duty to deliver on its electoral processes

to create a conducive economic and political environment so that they

don’t flock out of the country for greener pastures.

“As ZSD we continue to call upon the serving government to deliver on

upon its huge electoral promises and improve the economy to curtail

the current exodus by citizens for greener pastures,” Ndlovu told

Radio Vop in an interview.

“This latest round of xenophobic violence is yet another reminder to

thousands of expatriate Zimbabweans of the challenges that lie ahead.

“Due to increasing economic difficulties worldwide we might see more

and more such scenes of violent retribution in foreign lands. It is

never easy being an immigrant in a foreign country and even more

difficult if one is an illegal immigrant.”

The Gweru based politician said the exposure of locals to attacks in

foreign lands was a reminder of the need to actively participate in

electoral processes to “effect political change that can bring

socio-economic stability in the country.”

He however called for the South African government to do more in

protecting foreigners within its borders saying that Africans killing

each was a disgrace to the continent’s pride of human dignity.