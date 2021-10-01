EMA speaks out on Chinese miner’s operations in Uzumba

THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) says it is yet to receive an

environmental impact assessment report from Heijin Mining Company, a

Chinese mining company, which is on the verge of displacing several

villagers from their ancestral land in Uzumba Maramba-Pfungwe.

On 2 September 2021, Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for

Human Rights (ZLHR) wrote a letter to the Mining Commissioner for

Mashonaland East province and to the Environmental Management Agency

seeking explanations regarding the existence of a prospecting licence

authorising Heijin Mining Company to peg the village so as to conduct

mining activities.

This came after villagers engaged ZLHR as they were at the risk of

losing their homesteads, farming fields and grazing land to Heijin

Mining Company.

In the letter, Chinopfukutwa said in the event that a prospecting

licence was granted to Heijin Mining Company, then the pegging of

Kaseke Village is unlawful as a holder of a prospecting licence shall

not exercise any of the rights conferred in terms of the prospecting

licence on communal land without the consent of the occupier.

The human rights lawyer stated that the pegging of Kaseke Village

without consultation and the consent of the occupiers of the land is

unlawful and that in terms of Section 31(1)(h) of the Mines and

Minerals Act, no holder of a prospecting licence can proceed to peg

communal land occupied as a village without the written consent of the

Rural District Council of the area concerned.

Chinopfukutwa asked if any Environmental Impact Assessment was

conducted in relation to the mining project and to be furnished with

an Environmental Impact Assessment report and a copy of the

certificate approving the prospecting and pegging of Kaseke Village by

Heijin Mining Company.

However, in response to the request by ZLHR, Juliet Mavu, EMA’s

Provincial Environmental Manager for Mashonaland East province,

disclosed that Heijin Mining Company is yet to submit an Environmental

Impact Assessment report for its intended mining project and therefore

no Environmental Impact Assessment Certificate has been issued out to

the miner.

The Environmental Impact Assessment report, is an instrument which is

relied upon to identify and assess the potential environmental, social

and health impacts of a proposed project, evaluate alternatives, and

design appropriate environmental and social management plans during

the lifecycle of the project.

Mavu said EMA received a prospectus for the proposed Kaseke and Chibvi

2 black granite mining, cutting and polishing plant in Uzumba

Maramba-Pfungwe District from Heijing Mining on 29 June 2021.