Ex-SA cop Rosemary Ndlovu slapped with 6 life terms for killing partner, 5 relatives

Former police officer Rosemary Ndlovu has been sentenced to six life terms for orchestrating the murder of her partner and five family members to claim insurance payouts from policies she had taken out for them.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, sentenced Ndlovu on Friday afternoon, following a morning of arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence.

Judge Ramarumo Monama sentenced Ndlovu to life in prison for each of the six murder counts.

Ndlovu was sentenced to an additional five years for defeating the ends of justice and 10 years on each of the four counts of fraud.

Times Live