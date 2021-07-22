Former SABC DJ Ngizwe Mchunu remanded in custody for allegedly inciting public violence

The case against former Ukhozi FM DJ, Ngizwe Mchunu, has been postponed to July 28 at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

This is to allow the state more time to gather relevant information.

Mchunu faces a charge of inciting public violence, but authorities say more charges could be added.

A warrant for his arrest was issued for his alleged involvement in instigating violence during the recent unrest and looting that rocked KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

Mchunu is among four of the six people who’ve already appeared in court in connection with the mayhem.

Mchunu’s legal woes began with the Nkandla gathering, which was followed by remarks that: “They’ll have to kill us before they arrest him (former president Jacob Zuma).”

Mchunu’s recordings calling for Zuma’s immediate release from prison went viral social media.

“We need Zuma out right now, we need president Zuma out right now…”

“He allegedly made utterances in a briefing that he held in Bryanston, which is within the jurisdiction of the Randburg magistrate’s court, where these utterances amount to commit public violence, we will be opposing bail because when he heard that he was wanted, he left Johannesburg through a private jet and when pressure mounted for him to be arrested, he handed himself over to the police,” says NPA spokesperson, Mthunzi Mhaga.

During his first court appearance, the state argued against Mchunu’s release on bail. He’s seen as a flight risk and under the court’s scrutiny is the use of this Zulu word “Azikhale.”

“We have had a translator of Zulu and we’re convinced that Thembekwayo’s words that he used amount to the commission of an offence to incitement to commit public violence…”

Arguing for his release, Mchunu’s defence team maintained that isiZulu cannot be directly interpreted.

But the presiding Magistrate said interpretations would differ and this could lead to incitement.

His family is not impressed; they claim the incitement to commit public violence is a trumped-up charge.

Family spokesperson, Bonginkosi Khanyile, says they are worried about how the court has handled the matter.

“We are very dumbfounded about how the court has dealt with the matter, and if the court will continue to deal with this matter, we’re very worried whether justice is going to be served.”

“I can tell you now, he’s an innocent man and just to make these things clear, it is very wrong of government when the people are looting the malls, when people are looting the streets, and he wants to blame few individuals” Khanyile added.

