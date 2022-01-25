Gweru businessman eyes Mkoba seat

By Stephen Chadenga

Gweru businessman, Edgar Ncube has set his eyes on the Mkoba

parliamentary seat with the entrepreneur launching a door to door

campaign ahead of the e by-elections scheduled for March 26, RadioVop has learnt.

Ncube, also known as “Giant” is business and social circles will

contest other six Zanu PF candidates in the primaries including former

Gweru urban councillor and gold miner, Charles Simbi, lawyer, Thomas

Militao, educationist, Wlliam Gondo and Alec Sithole.

The winning candidate in the ruling party primaries will face recalled

Mkoba legislator, Amos Chibaya in what is expected to be a

bruising fight between the two main parties.

Although Chibaya has won the seat in consecutive years since 2005,

Ncube said he was confident of winning the constituency.

“Mkoba needs new leadership and with the empowerment drive we have

particularly for youths and women I am confident of winning,”Ncube

said in an interview.

Ncube who owns bars and butcheries in the city is likely to face stiff

competition from Simbi in the party primaries has since rallied Zanu

PF youths and women members behind him as he engages in face to face

interactions with residents.

“We have had party cadres who tried to wrestle Mkoba from the

opposition and failed now is the time to win,” he said.

But Chibaya has since maintained that he was confident of victory and

that the constituency will never be clinched by the ruling party.

Besides Mkoba other parliamentary vacant seats in the Midlands are

Kwekwe, Mbizo, Gokwe Central and Mberengwa South.

The province will also see candidates contesting in 11 local authority wards.