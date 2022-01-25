Gweru businessman eyes Mkoba seat
By Stephen Chadenga
Gweru businessman, Edgar Ncube has set his eyes on the Mkoba
parliamentary seat with the entrepreneur launching a door to door
campaign ahead of the e by-elections scheduled for March 26, RadioVop has learnt.
Ncube, also known as “Giant” is business and social circles will
contest other six Zanu PF candidates in the primaries including former
Gweru urban councillor and gold miner, Charles Simbi, lawyer, Thomas
Militao, educationist, Wlliam Gondo and Alec Sithole.
The winning candidate in the ruling party primaries will face recalled
Mkoba legislator, Amos Chibaya in what is expected to be a
bruising fight between the two main parties.
Although Chibaya has won the seat in consecutive years since 2005,
Ncube said he was confident of winning the constituency.
“Mkoba needs new leadership and with the empowerment drive we have
particularly for youths and women I am confident of winning,”Ncube
said in an interview.
Ncube who owns bars and butcheries in the city is likely to face stiff
competition from Simbi in the party primaries has since rallied Zanu
PF youths and women members behind him as he engages in face to face
interactions with residents.
“We have had party cadres who tried to wrestle Mkoba from the
opposition and failed now is the time to win,” he said.
But Chibaya has since maintained that he was confident of victory and
that the constituency will never be clinched by the ruling party.
Besides Mkoba other parliamentary vacant seats in the Midlands are
Kwekwe, Mbizo, Gokwe Central and Mberengwa South.
The province will also see candidates contesting in 11 local authority wards.