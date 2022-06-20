Gweru land developer charges dropped

By Stephen Chadenga



Prominent Gweru land developer Smelly Dube fraud charges have been

dropped due to lack of evidence, her lawyers have said.

Dube who is also River Valley Properties chief executive was facing allegations of illegal acquisition and sale of State land.



In a statement Nyamundanda and Mutimudye legal practitioners said: “It

with great pleasure to notify the members of the public that our

client Smelly Dube who was arrested and charged with three counts of

fraud and alternatively charged with conspiracy to criminal abuse of

duty has been exonerated after all charges were dropped.”



“The withdrawal of the charges is premised on the fact that the

National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute on the ground

that there was absolutely no evidence that linked our client Smelly

Dube to the commission of the offences after over a year from the date

of her arrest.”



Dube was accused of conniving with former Midlands Governor Jason

Machaya, who was jailed over land deals two years ago to be allocated

stands where beneficiaries were allegedly prejudiced of over US$9

million.



But last year Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo

suspended trial at the Gweru Magistrates Court after Dube filed an

urgent chamber application for review of the proceedings.



She had opposed her arrest and placement on remand arguing that facts

relied upon by the State did constitute a reasonable suspicion that

the offences were committed.