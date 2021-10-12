Gweru philanthropist inspires the girl-child as she wins business award

By Stephen Chadenga

Recent events brought smiles to Zimbabwe’s multiple award winning entrepreneur, Dr Smelly Dube as she bagged two awards, the Outstanding Leader in Business Award at the inaugural chief executive officers’ network awards and Best Private Developer, Zimbabwe CEOs Leadership Appreciation Awards respectively held in the capital, Harare.

It is however not the brimming pride from Dr Dube’s addition to her numerous business and philanthropic accolades that electrified the September atmosphere in the capital, Harare but the inspiration to the girl child her achievements have made.

A 17 year old girl from Gweru, the city where Dr Dube hails from said since she started following the business and charitable attainments made by Dr Dube, she now has confidence that she can also make it in life.

“I used to think that business people were men and that big achievements are made by men,”Polite Moyo who grew up in the ghetto suburb of Ascot told RadioVop.

“But the big business awards won by Dr Dube has shown that women can make it in life and in particular for us the girl child, the sky can only be the limit.”

True to Polite’s words Dr Dube had to travel more than 270km from Gweru to the capital Harare where she beat all three men in the Best Private Developer category who were vying for the same honour.

Being granted acknowledgements of merit has however not got in the head of Dr Dube as she remains humble in uplifting the lives of her fellow countrymen.

“Continuing winning awards is a blessing from God and it can testify to the good job being done on the ground,”said Dr Dube.

A clear testimony that great philathropists and achievers are people of less words and more action, Dr Dube has since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe last year, donated food hampers to thousands of vulnerable people as part of efforts to mitigate effects of the pandemic at a time other business persons were counting losses brought by the disease outbreak.

Dr Dube’s charity work has not gone unnoticed. In 2019, she was honoured with an award in Excellence, Leadership and Enterprise at the African Achievers Awards held in the United Kingdom.

She was among other achievers from the continent at the 9th Edition of the awards hosted by British first black woman MP, Diane Abbott.

Over the years her company, River Valley Properties where she is the chief executive officer, has championed housing projects that have benefitted hundreds of thousands of low income earners.

Such are some of the achievements made by Dr Dube, who has not only inspired a teenage girl from a less privileged background like Polite but many others who live in a largely patriarchal society like Zimbabwe.