Haruzivishe to appeal against “whistleblowing” conviction, 36-month long imprisonment

HUMAN rights lawyers are working on filing an appeal against the

conviction and imprisonment of prominent pro-democracy campaigner

Makomborero Haruzivishe after he was imprisoned for 20 months by

Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga on charges of inciting public

violence and resisting arrest by law enforcement agents.

Magistrate Taruvinga, who on Wednesday 31 March 2021 convicted

Haruzivishe, sentenced him on Tuesday 6 April 2021 to serve 36 months

in jail. However, 16 months of his sentence were suspended on

condition

that he does not commit the same offence and gets convicted.

On the first count of incitement as defined in section 187 of the

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Magistrate Taruvinga

sentenced Haruzivishe to serve 24 months in prison of which 10 months

were suspended for a period of five years.

On the second count of resisting a peace officer as defined in section

176 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, the

pro-democracy campaigner was sentenced to serve 12 months of which six

months were suspended for a period of five years.

The 28 year-old Haruzivishe, who was represented by Kossam Ncube of

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic

Police (ZRP) officers on 5 February 2020 and charged with inciting

public violence and resisting arrest by law enforcement agents.

During trial, prosecutors alleged that Haruzivishe incited some

vendors to commit public violence by whistling to them when some ZRP

officers were on an operation to round up informal traders in Harare’s

central business district.

Haruzivishe, the prosecutors charged, also resisted arrest by some

police officers who wanted to apprehend him.

The former Zimbabwe National Students Union leader, also has some

pending cases in court of which he was arrested in 2020 and in 2021

including that of allegedly kidnapping and locking up some Impala Car

Rental employees in their offices accusing the car rental company of

aiding the abduction and disappearance of Tawanda Muchehiwa, a media

studies student at Midlands State University student, by leasing out

its vehicles to some state security agents.