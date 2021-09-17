High Court quashes teachers’ protest conviction
MASVINGO High Court Judges Justice Sunsley Zisengwe and Justice
Garainesu Mawadze on Wednesday 15 September 2021 quashed the
conviction and 16-months imprisonment of Shilla Chisirumunhu, a
Masvingo-based teacher, who was convicted in 2020 for participating in
a protest demanding improved salaries and working conditions for
teachers.
The two Judges upheld the 53 year-old Chisirimunhu’s appeal against
both conviction and sentence after his lawyer Martin Mureri of
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights appealed against Masvingo Magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu’s ruling wherein she was found guilty of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of the peace or bigotry as defined in section 37 of the Criminal Law(Codification and Reform) Act.
Chisirimunhu, the Masvingo Provincial Gender Secretary for Amalgamated
Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) and who had been out of
custody on ZWL2 000 bail, had been arrested in June 2020 together with
Obert Masaraure, the leader of ARTUZ, after they allegedly
participated in a demonstration held in Masvingo, where teachers
protested against poor salaries and unfavourable working conditions
and demanded to be paid a monthly salary amounting to US$520.
While Chisirimunhu was jailed, Masaraure, who had also been on trial
facing the same charges of participating in a gathering with intent to
promote public violence, breaches of the peace or bigotry as defined
in section 37 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, was
acquitted by Magistrate Ndlovu.