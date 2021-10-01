Human rights lawyers petition ZRP boss over indiscriminate throwing of teargas canisters

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) on Thursday 30 September 2021 petitioned Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to furnish the human rights organisation with a written

undertaking in which law enforcement agents shall be directed to

desist from the prevalent practice of throwing teargas canisters into

loaded public transportation vehicles.

In the letter written by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Paidamoyo Saurombe,

ZLHR told Matanga that the indiscriminate throwing of teargas

canisters into loaded public transport vehicles amounts to excessive

and unjustifiable use of force by ZRP members and amounts to a

violation of the passengers right to human dignity and the right to

personal security as provided for in Section 51 and Section 52 of the

Constitution.

ZLHR said its concern and request follows the recent circulation on

social media of a video, where ZRP members allegedly threw teargas

canisters into a Mulaudzi bus, which was carrying passengers.

In the video, passengers could be seen stampeding and scurrying to

escape the teargas fumes which had engulfed the bus and it was clear

from the video that some of the victims are young children, who were

clearly choking from the teargas fumes.

The lawyers also advised Matanga that they are in the process of

preparing a court application for the ZRP members’ conduct in question

to be declared a violation of passengers’ fundamental rights

guaranteed in the Constitution and for an order prohibiting such

conduct.