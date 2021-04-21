IcodZim to donate textbooks to 4 varsities

The Institution of Community Development in Zimbabwe (IcodZim) has pledged to donate textbooks to the country’s four universities which participated in the organisation’s Moot Court Competition for Disability Rights hosted at Great Zimbabwe University’s (GZU) Herbert Chitepo Law School last week.

The text books will be donated to GZU, Midlands State University (MSU), University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU).

IcodZim director Talent Maposa said the textbooks will provide literature and enhance the culture of research on the rights of People with Disability (PWDs).

“We want to enhance the culture of research and provide as much literature as possible on the rights of PWDs and Women with Disability (WWDs) and we are going to donate books to the four universities that participated in the Moot Court Competition for Disability Rights,” said Maposa.

Maposa said they will continue to advocate for the rights of PWDs and WWDs in every way possible up until there is a notable change in Zimbabwe.

“We will not stop empowering and advocating for the rights of PWDs and WWDs until there is a change on the treatment of the disabled people in Zimbabwe,” said Maposa.

IcodZim aims to empower, promote and protect the rights of women including young women with disabilities through creating platforms for engagement, dialogue, advocacy, lobby, networking and capacity building.

TellZim