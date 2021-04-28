Judge ends persecution of Chin’ono in landmark decision which humiliates magistrate Ncube

HIGH Court Judge Justice Jester Charewa on Wednesday 28 April 2021

ended the persecution of freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono by

setting aside his prosecution on charges of publishing or

communicating false statements prejudicial to the State and ruling

that the anti-corruption campaigner had been arrested and prosecuted

based on a non-existent law.

Justice Charewa made the ruling after Chin’ono’s lawyer Harrison Nkomo

of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights petitioned the High Court

challenging the decision by Harare Magistrate Lazini Ncube to place

the freelance journalist on remand on a charge which was non-existent

as it had been invalidated as unconstitutional by the Constitutional

Court several years ago.

In challenging the placement of Chin’ono on remand, Nkomo had argued

that once a law is declared invalid in terms of Zimbabwe’s old

Constitution, it remains invalid even under the current Constitution

which was enacted in 2013.

Justice Charewa agreed with Nkomo and ruled that section 31(a)(iii) of

the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act that is publishing or

communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the State is no longer part of

Zimbabwean law.

Chin’ono had been on remand after he was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic

Police officers on Friday 8 January 2021 and charged with publishing

or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State as defined

in section 31(a)(iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform)

Act after he allegedly tweeted about the abuse of a minor by a police

officer.

In court, prosecutors claimed that the award-winning freelance

journalist undermined public confidence in a law enforcement agency

when he allegedly tweeted about an incident in which a woman and her

baby were roughed up by some ZRP members in Harare in January 2021.

Chin’ono’s arrest on 8 January 2021 was the third time that the

freelance journalist has been arrested in a period of six months. He

was first arrested in July 2020 and charged with inciting people to

revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration during

some planned anti-government protests called for at the end of July.

The law enforcement agents alleged that Chin’ono had incited people to

participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence,

breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in section 187(1)(a) of the

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act as read with section

37(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. ZRP

members also pressed alternative charges of incitement to commit

public violence as defined in section 187(1)(a) as read with section

36(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

On 3 November 2020, Chin’ono was arrested again and charged with

contempt of court as defined in section 182(1)(a) and (b) of the

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act over a tweet which he

allegedly posted on Twitter in October 2020. He is yet to stand trial

on all of these charges.