Lawyers stop arbitrary eviction of Nemaire villagers

MUTARE High Court Judge Justice Isaac Muzenda has stopped the

arbitrary eviction of families of five villagers including the

demolition of their homesteads after prohibiting Makoni Rural District

Council from interfering with their settlement.

The villagers, who are unemployed and are subsistence farmers, settled

in Nemaire Village 24 in Makoni District in Manicaland province in

2011, where they built their homesteads and are all descendants of

former farm workers having become homeless after Bingaguru Farm was

compulsorily acquired by government.

The villagers namely Milton Juma, Joshua Msindo, Angeline Mariko,

Markington Mupazi and Tinashe Mushamaenza sought land in Nemaire

village and were given some plots and integrated into the village by

Village Head Amandos Kariyo with the consent of Chief Makoni in terms

of the Traditional Leaders Act.

But authorities at Makoni Rural District Council who entered into a

partnership with Sports Leaders Institute of Zimbabwe sought to evict

them from their homesteads as it intended to erect a boundary fence

and a fireguard and accused them of illegally settling themselves in

the area.

This compelled Juma, Msindo, Mariko, Mupazi and Mushamaenza, who were assisted by Peggy Tavagadza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, to file an urgent chamber application at Mutare High Court where they

protested against the actions of Makoni Rural District Council in

seeking to deprive them of shelter.

In his ruling, Justice Muzenda, said Makoni Rural District Council

should be a law abiding local authority and prohibited it from

evicting the five villagers and not to demolish their homes without

obtaining a valid court order.