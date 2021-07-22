Media not allowed within the precinct of Michael Zuma’s funeral service

The JG Zuma Foundation has released a statement indicating that the media is not allowed within the precinct where the funeral service of Michael Zuma is underway in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.

Michael Zuma died few days after his older brother, the former President, started his 15-month sentence in Escourt prison.

The Correctional Services on Thursday morning announced they have granted former President Jacob Zuma compassionate leave to be able to attend his brother’s funeral.

The foundation says they want to mourn and lay their loved one in privacy.

Meanwhile, Zuma’s son Edward along with some Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) members directed vehicles and kept the media a kilometre away.

Zuma had earlier arrived in an unmarked convoy under the security of Correctional Services personnel.

A number of roadblocks have been set up between Eshowe toward the Nkandla route. The roadblocks are manned by various law enforcement agencies and some have the presence of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members.

‘Zuma being treated as ordinary prisoner’

Earlier, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that Zuma is being treated as an ordinary prisoner – reiterating that the former president was not given preferential treatment.

Lamola said Zuma’s request was processed in line with the Correctional Services regulations.

“It was received by the department and the national commissioner did process the request, like for any other prisoner. The assessment was done and followed in terms of Section 44A and after the department made the assessment they decided to grant him the permission,” says Lamola.

