Museveni: ‘supporters better off without Facebook’

President Yoweri Museveni has once again accused tech giant Facebook of being biased against Uganda’s ruling party and its supporters.

The social media platform suspended several accounts linked to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party days to the January election, accusing them of being involved in Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour (CIB) in an attempt to influence public debate ahead of the poll.

At the time Mr Museveni accused Facebook of “arrogance” and announced a ban on the platform. The social media platform remains inaccessible unless using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

In a Sunday meeting with “victims of Facebook”

– NRM members whose accounts were suspended – the president told them they were better off without the platform.

“Ever since Facebook went, have you heard of any shortage of sugar in town? Do you not have clothes? Facebook will talk but we shall move, they are not God,” Mr Museveni said.

He added: Quote Message: This is the reason why in some countries they are not allowed, do they operate in China? Anyway, what I heard is that God is omnipresent, omnipotent and omniscient. I never heard that Facebook fits in same category.”

