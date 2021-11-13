Ngadziore set free over school children’s anti-Mnangagwa protest

HARARE Magistrate Sheunesu Matova on Friday 12 November 2021 set free

Takudzwa Ngadziore, the leader of Zimbabwe National Students Union

(ZINASU), who had been on trial for allegedly inciting some school

children to protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Ngadziore was arrested on 24 March 2020 by Zimbabwe Republic Police

officers and charged with criminal nuisance as defined in Section 46

of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

During trial, prosecutors alleged that the 22 year-old Ngadziore did

an act that is likely to create nuisance or obstruction by gathering

some students from Allan Wilson High School on 7 March 2020 at

Copacabana bus terminus in Harare, where he incited them without the

consent of their parents or guardians to participate in a

demonstration, where the school children sang some protest songs

against President Mnangagwa’s government over its mismanagement of the

economy.

But on Friday 12 November 2021, Magistrate Matova set Ngadziore free

by removing him from remand after noting that the case had taken 20

months with the ZINASU leader being on remand and without trial being

concluded.

Magistrate also noted that continuing to place Ngadziore on trial

would be tantamount to interfering with his right to a trial within a

reasonable time.

The removal from remand of Ngadziore came after his lawyer Webster

Jiti of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, protested that the State’s

house was in disarray as prosecutors had only led one witness in a

period of one year and eight months and that Ngadziore had appeared in

court answering to this charge of criminal nuisance for more than 22

times.

Magistrate Matova advised prosecutors to proceed by summoning

Ngadziore to appear in court if they intend to prosecute him on the

same charges.