Ngadziore set free over school children’s anti-Mnangagwa protest
HARARE Magistrate Sheunesu Matova on Friday 12 November 2021 set free
Takudzwa Ngadziore, the leader of Zimbabwe National Students Union
(ZINASU), who had been on trial for allegedly inciting some school
children to protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.
Ngadziore was arrested on 24 March 2020 by Zimbabwe Republic Police
officers and charged with criminal nuisance as defined in Section 46
of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
During trial, prosecutors alleged that the 22 year-old Ngadziore did
an act that is likely to create nuisance or obstruction by gathering
some students from Allan Wilson High School on 7 March 2020 at
Copacabana bus terminus in Harare, where he incited them without the
consent of their parents or guardians to participate in a
demonstration, where the school children sang some protest songs
against President Mnangagwa’s government over its mismanagement of the
economy.
But on Friday 12 November 2021, Magistrate Matova set Ngadziore free
by removing him from remand after noting that the case had taken 20
months with the ZINASU leader being on remand and without trial being
concluded.
Magistrate also noted that continuing to place Ngadziore on trial
would be tantamount to interfering with his right to a trial within a
reasonable time.
The removal from remand of Ngadziore came after his lawyer Webster
Jiti of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, protested that the State’s
house was in disarray as prosecutors had only led one witness in a
period of one year and eight months and that Ngadziore had appeared in
court answering to this charge of criminal nuisance for more than 22
times.
Magistrate Matova advised prosecutors to proceed by summoning
Ngadziore to appear in court if they intend to prosecute him on the
same charges.