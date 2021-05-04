Ngarivhume Arrested

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

Opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume was picked up by riot police details in Mbare while conducting a clean up exercise on Tuesday .

Prior to his arrest, the 31st July Movement convener had vowed to go on with the clean up campaign despite his notification of the exercise having been shot down on the basis that it would turn political and that police details had earlier in the morning started manning the place in anticipation of him pitching up.

“We notified police but we were denied because when we did the first clean up exercise we had a banner which they said it was political.

“But this will not deter me from going on with the exercise and early in the morning I did drive around town and I was shocked with heavy police presence,” he said.

This reporter witnessed 8 riot and 5 plain-clothed police details swooping on Ngarivhume who was flanked by less than 5 people as he was about to conduct the cleaning exercise.

A lorry the opposition leader had hired had its driver taken by police for questioning.

According to the party’s spokesperson, Justin Makota the opposition leader is in custody at Matapi Police station and no charges have been preferred against him but indications are that the police officers were just instructed to stop him from conducting the clean up exercise.

Ngarivhume is the leader of Transform Zimbabwe,an opposition party under the MDC Alliance pact and has been active in defending democracy and calling government to exhort accountability to curb corruption.