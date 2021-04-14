Obama’s Kenyan stepmother dies

The stepmother of former US President Barack Obama has died.

Kezia Obama, the mother of Malik and Auma Obama, died on Tuesday.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed but Kenya’s Standard newspaper says she died in the UK.

Kezia Obama’s daughter Auma, who enjoys a close relationship with former President Obama, said she was numb after losing her:

The Obamas lost their grandmother Sarah Obama on 29 March.

Kezia was Obama senior’s first wife and had two children – Malik and Auma – with him before he went to the US, where he met President Obama’s mother Ann Dunham.

BBC