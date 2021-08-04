Opposition leader mulls ConCourt challenge over POLAD cars

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

An opposition leader, Dr Maxwell Shumba has revealed that his party, Zim First is planning to challenge government over the dishing out of vehicles to POLAD principals

Speaking to Radio VOP, Dr Maxwell Shumba blasted the POLAD principals for receiving the vehicles while most citizens are wallowing in poverty and that his party would like to approach the Constitutional Court.

“Shame on anyone who took these bribery cars. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has no legal right to use tax payers’ money for purposes that props up ZANU PF. We are exploring the oratory of that we can take it to ConCourt .

“Everything is failing in Zimbabwe and COVID-19 is exposing the massive failures of our system. Instead of channeling the little resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, this government choose to give purposeless individuals cars to bribe them. This is a travesty. It has to exposed for what it is. ZANU PF tactics to stay in power. POLAD is a ZANU PF project. Our lawyers are looking into this,”Shumba revealed.

Meanwhile, NCA leader, Professor Lovemore Madhuku has defended the POLAD cars and said his party will benefit immensely .

“As NCA I am very grateful of the car which I received and would like at least 3 to build up my party ,”the revered academic, lawyer-cum-politician stated at a press conference held in the capital on Tuesday.

He also said there was nothing amusing about the government cars as it is constitutional .

“I know some are saying there is no legal basis for the cars that we received but if you look into the constitution under Section 67 subsection 4 you will realise that every political party is entitled to government resources,” added Madhuku.

There has been uproar over the handling of over 19 Isuzu D-Max vehicles to POLAD principals