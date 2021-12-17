Question and Answer on the Chirumanzu chieftainship

By Stephen Chadenga

The Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle has gone for more than a year

now. The Chirumanzu chieftainship clan say Julius Chigegwe (JC) should

be the next heir to the throne but acting chief Fidelis Mudzengi

allegedly refused to relinquish the post since assuming that role on a

temporary basis following the death of his father, late Chief Gerald

Mudzengi. RadioVop Midlands correspondent Stephen Chadenga (SC) caught up with Chigegwe for an insight into the chieftainship dispute.



SC: Can we have a brief background of who Julius Chigegwe is?



JC: I am the first born son of Eliot Mukazi who is the son of

Chapwanya. Chapwanya is the first born son of Nherera who is the first

born son of Mepo, founder of the Chirumanzu chieftaincy. Dominic

Gwanyaya’s father is a brother to my father.



SC: You have been mentioned as the next heir to the Chirumanzu

chieftainship and was supposed to succeed the late Chief Gerald

Mudzengi, what is stopping you from being appointed substantive chief

now?



JC: The facts are that Gerald was appointed erroneously. His subhouse

Chiweshe is number five. It was Chigegwe subhouse number three which

should have taken over. In the Chigegwe subhouse the eldest son and

rightful heir is Dominic Gwanyanya. They connived with the then

officials to say Gwanyanya was dead when he is alive to this day. When

Gerald passed on the Chirumanzu dynasty led by Headman FT Chaka had

already started fighting for his removal. They had resolved to correct

the wrong. Because of advanced age Gwanyanya gave the nod to be the

appointee. The clan endorsed my name and forwarded it for me to be

appointed acting chief but they lost fight to have me appointed as the

chiefs council through the then district development coordinator’s

office settled for Gerald’s son, Fidelis. We however wait for the

chiefs council to complete the process of substantive chief by coming

to Chirumanzu to be given the name of the selected candidate. The

Chirumanzu dynasty however resolved to work with Fidelis as the

Chirumanzu Chieftainship Royal Families Dare prepared for the

substantive chief to be appointed at the end of two years on5 February

2021 of “Sarapavana” (Fidelis).

The Dare signed a memorandum of understanding and agreement (MOUA)

before a commissioner of oaths confirming the clam succession matrix.

The MOUA seeks to ensure that the subhouse which hasn’t ruled takes

its turn. This happens to be Chigegwe subhouse which has been given

the heirship. My role would be to ensure that the 12 subhouses of

Chirumanzu chieftaincy each have their chieftaincy as is now the

practice across all districts and examples include Mberengwa with 16

chiefs, Gutu, 13 chiefs and Binda, 16 chiefs.



SC: Can you give a brief history of the succession matrix in the

Chirumanzu chieftainship?



JC: On our succession matrix of the 12 subhouses of Mepo entitled to

chieftainship six are from Nherera subhouse, the elder of the two

brothers. Of these four have ruled. From the Simba house all four

sons have ruled at least once while the other two have ruled two and

three times respectively which is a total of seven times for the

Simba subhouse. The other two are his brothers who are headmen and are

not entitled to the throne. Nherera subhouse has ruled a paltry three

times. I am from the Nherera subhouse and supposed to take over the

chieftaincy. It is also notable that four of Simba subhouse are

headmen with non from Nherera, the elder house. It is those factors

that made the dynasty agree to address the anomaly. The important

point is that each subhouse will get its chieftaincy while the

Chirumanzu name will be held by the son who has not had a chance.



SC: Have you approached the relevant authorities to help resolve the

chieftainship crisis and if so what have they done?



JC: The Chirumanzu dynasty has been engaging the district development

coordinator, provincial development coordinator, provincial chiefs

council, national chiefs council as well the Local Government ministry

since 2015. It intensified efforts from March 2019 following the death

of the late chief Gerald Mudzengi. Minutes of our meetings and letters

have been shared with these offices. We presented our nomination

papers before the expiry of the “Sarapavana” (acting chief Fidelis

Mudzengi) after two years on 5 February 2021. We lodged our MOUA with

all offices and the minister (July Moyo) before expiry of that period

as required. We have met with the district and provincial offices to

press our matter. On a number of occasions, the provincial chiefs

council notified us that they were coming but failed citing funding

and other pressures. We had expected them in October and November and

still wait for them this December. On our part we ready. The

representatives of the 12 subhouses resolved they are ready to address

any issues from nay quarter because we have historical facts and the

resolve to ensure equitable and fair succession to our ancestor Mepo’s

inheritance. The sons of Nherera and Simba are the rightful heirs to

the throne and intend in a justice manner to grant each their turn of

chieftaincy. The MOUA is there for all to see and has fully outlined

how this is going to happen.



SC: What are your partying words to the people of Chirumanzu who have

been waiting for a substantive chief for this long?



JC:To the people of Chirumanzu the time to take our 12 places as

chiefs to the table of the national chiefs council is now. Why should

we have one seat when all other districts have more chiefs according

to the number of their rightful heirs. Chirumanzu Dare selected your

next chief Chirumanzu whose task is to give each of the 12 subhouses

its rightful chieftaincy. The name Chirumanzu will remain alive moving

from one remaining subhouse to another. All Mepo sons will have an

equal share of his throne. It will keep moving in chronological order.

The powers that be have listened to and promised to respect our wish.

Nyika yemidzi mina yamuka which means the land of the source of four

rivers is rising!