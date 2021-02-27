SA observes 43rd anniversary of PAC founder Robert Sobukwe’s death

Today marks almost half a century since the death of the founder of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe.

Yesterday, the organisation’s Gauteng wing hosted a panel discussion under the theme, “The Soul of Sobukwe and Spirituality.”

Sobukwe was deemed a major threat to the intolerant apartheid government.

In punishing him, the oppressive government created the Sobukwe Clause, which allowed for the specific and indefinite detention of Robert Sobukwe without trial.

This was in order to isolate him during his time in Robben Island in a bid to reduce his influence amongst his inmates.

He died on this day at the Kimberley Hospital after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Sobukwe was jailed for three years by the apartheid government for incitement after he organised a march against unjust pass laws to Sharpeville on 21 March 1960.

At least 69 people were killed by the apartheid government during that march, while 180 others were seriously wounded.

The democratic government has previously been criticised for not giving Sobukwe the honour he deserves

SABC