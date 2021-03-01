Student leaders,juveniles,journo arrested in fresh crackdown of HRDs

ZIMBABWEAN authorities on Friday 26 February 2021 arrested student

leaders, juveniles and a journalist in a fresh crackdown on human

rights defenders.

First to be arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members, were

three students namely Richard Paradzayi, Paidamoyo Masaraure and Leam

Kanengoni, who were apprehended at Harare Magistrates Court on

allegations of unnecessary movement.

Paradzayi, Masaraure and Kanengoni, who are represented by Tinashe

Chinopfukutwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), were

detained at Harare Central Police Station.

ZRP members also arrested Kumbirai Mafunda, a freelance journalist

inside Harare Magistrates Court, where he was covering the appearance

in court of pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe and

accused him of practising journalism without accreditation from

Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC).

The five police officers who arrested Mafunda and detained him

together with Paradzayi, Masaraure and Kanengoni at a police post

located at Harare Magistrates Court, refused to accept representations

by the freelance journalist and his lawyers Obey Shava, Kossam Ncube

and Jeremiah Bamu to the effect that law enforcement officers and

other stakeholders should accept ZMC accreditation cards issued to

media practitioners in 2019 and 2020 as the media regulatory body

failed to undertake its national accreditation outreach programme in

2020 owing to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Mafunda, who was taken to Harare Central Police, was only released

without charges preferred against him after his lawyers, who also

included Tinomuda Shoko and Idirashe Chikomba, made representations to

Chief Superintendent Oscar Mugomeri, the ZRP Officer Commanding Harare

Central District regarding the status of accreditation of journalists

and who ordered the release of the freelance journalist.

ZRP members also arrested Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU)

leaders who include Tafadzwa Ngadziore and Tapiwa Chiriga among

others. The ZINASU leaders are represented by Chinopfukutwa and Bamu.

Earlier on Thursday 25 February 2021, ZRP members arrested Edmond

Chimwene at Harare Magistrates Court and detained him at Harare

Central Police for allegedly staging a one-man demonstration at Harare

Magistrates Court, where he wore a t-shirt inscribed with words such

as “Marxist for Life”, “Justice for All”, “Peace” and “Freedom”.

Chimwene is represented by Bamu and Chinopfukutwa of ZLHR.

In Chitungwiza, ZRP members arrested five juveniles and eight adult

residents, who were detained for about five hours at Town Centre

Police Station, where they were charged with committing public

violence after law enforcement agents alleged that they were part of a

group of people who allegedly attacked police officers who wanted to

arrest a bar and restaurant owner for breaching national lockdown

regulations.

In their defence, the juveniles, who are represented by Freddy

Masarirevu of ZLHR, said they were just picked up by police officers

who knocked and conducted a door to door search for all male persons

while others said they were arrested while fetching water at a

community borehole.

The juveniles, who were later released following Masarirevu’s

intervention are expected to appear at Chitungwiza Magistrates Court

on Saturday 27 February 2021.