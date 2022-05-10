UANC President dies

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa.

Opposition United African National Council(UANC) president Nesbert Mtengezanwa has died.

The opposition leader breathed his last today at his Budiriro home ,a source close to the development has said.

“The president has not been well for some time and unfortunately he passed on today,”said the source.

The late opposition leader was a principal of POLAD and at one time served as its spokesperson.

He took the reins of the party in 2010 after the death of the founding president of UANC , Bishop Abel Tendekayi Muzorewa the former leader of the United Methodist Church who became Prime Minister of the short lived Zimbabwe-Rhodesia government while the liberation struggle raged on despite claiming to have support and power to stop it.

At the time of his death ,his party was embroiled in a leadership wrangle with Gwinyai a sibling of the late Bishop Abel Muzorewa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last night pledged a state assisted funeral for Mutengezanwa and the late Emeritus Bishop Jonathan Siyachitema of the Anglican Church (CPCA) who once led dioceses of Lundi now Central Zimbabwe and Harare.

“I received with deep grief news of the passing on of two of our elders, one an outstanding church bishop, another a political leader and member of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD). We have lost Bishop Jonathan Siyachitema of the Anglican Church, and Mr Nesbert Mutengezanwa, leader of the United African National Council (UANC),” said the President in a statement.

“On behalf of the ruling Party, Zanu PF, Government, and indeed on my behalf, I wish to express my most sincere condolences, foremost to the families of the dear departed, and then to the respective institutions they led, namely, the Anglican Church Community and the UANC political party, on these their saddest losses. They are our losses together,” he added.