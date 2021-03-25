Unique World Cosmetology eliminating imports through local manufacturing

By Veeslee Mhepo

MASVINGO— A local chemical manufacturing company, Unique World Cosmetology, is aiming to revive the local manufacturing industry and eliminate imports through producing quality local products.

The company processes food and manufactures adhesives, beverages, cosmetics, disinfectants, auto car paints, industrial chemicals, printing inks, lubricants, decorative paints, detergents, office stationery, stain removers, wood furnishers and greases among other products.

Owned by Evidence Katsande, Unique World Cosmetology has over 1 000 products they are supplying to a number of local supermarkets.

The company has over 10 years in business and has evolved over time to become a household name in Masvingo and beyond through its quality products.

Katsande said companies must boost production so as to cut the country’s import bill.

“Our passion is to revive this industry; we cannot be importers of everything while we can produce our own. We can produce a number of goods that are being imported now and I don’t see why supermarkets and others should continue importing while we can produce.

“Currently we supply a number of local secondary schools, tertiary institutions, government ministries and many other small organizations and given a chance we would want to supply across Zimbabwe and even export some of our products.

“Our aim now is to foster competition which is good for the revival of the manufacturing industry in Zimbabwe and our target is to supply big wholesales like N.Richards Group and others,” said Katsande.

He said his company thrives to provide a one stop shopping experience to customers.

“We want to be partners in the development of this country through providing competitive products and services to satisfy our customers.

“Everyone has a role to play in developing and reviving this country’s economic fortunes. If we all put our hands on deck, no one will be left behind as we push towards the attainment of the national vision 2030,” said Katsande.

TellZim