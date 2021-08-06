Woman acquitted on trumped up charges of assaulting police officer

RUSAPE Magistrate Rufaro Mangwiro has acquitted a 27 year-old woman

who had been on trial for allegedly assaulting or resisting a Zimbabwe

Republic Police (ZRP) officer, in a case of spiteful vengeance after

the law enforcement agent’s sexual advances towards her were rebuffed.

Nomatter Chikunguru, who resides in Rusape in Manicaland province was

arrested on 9 April 2021 by some ZRP officers at around 11: PM and

charged with assaulting or resisting a peace officer as defined in

section 176 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Chukunguru was accused of refusing to be apprehended by shouting and

throwing stones at Constable Brian Kasu and assaulting him when police

officers who included Assistant Inspector Chisenye, Assistant

Inspector Dhambu, Constable Muza, Constable Makwarimba and Constable

Masuka among others, were deployed to enforce some regulations to curb

the spread of coronavirus.

During trial, prosecutors told Magistrate Mangwiro that Chikunguru

acted unlawfully by refusing to be arrested and shouting and throwing

stones at Constable Kasu and assaulting him when police officers who

were on night patrol raided a bottle store at Mabvazuva Shopping

Centre.

Chikunguru, prosecutors said, was caught by a police dog as ZRP

officers were reportedly trying to disperse a riotous “mob”.

However, Magistrate Mangwiro recently acquitted Chikunguru after a full trial.

In her defence, Chikunguru, who was represented by Peggy Tavagadza of

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, argued that the charges levelled

against her were a fabrication to cover up for abuse of power and

brutality by Kasu and that she was a victim of police brutality who

required the protection of the law.

The 27 year-old woman told Magistrate Mangwiro that she was arrested

while she was going home from her work place at Rusape General

Hospital, where she is employed as a mortician by Heritage Funeral

Parlour.

Chikunguru charged that she was ill-treated by Kasu after she spurned

his sexual advances and that some police officers had refused to

assist her to report a case against the police officer and had to

engage Tavagadza to file a complaint against ZRP officers.