‘Zim authorities should denounce enforced disappearances’

ON International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances,

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) calls upon Zimbabwean

authorities to publicly denounce and desist from the practice of

enforced disappearances.

In addition, ZLHR demands that authorities swiftly respond and

investigate all reports of enforced disappearances and prosecute the

perpetrators.

International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances is

observed every year on 30 August in order to draw attention to the

detestable practice of enforced disappearances by governments all

around the world.

An enforced disappearance can be defined as any arrest, abduction or

detention against one’s will that is orchestrated by or endorsed by a

government official or officials, its representatives or its

supporters. Significantly, the United Nations General Assembly has

declared that systematic enforced disappearances amount to crimes

against humanity.

An element of enforced disappearances is that the responsible

government refuses to acknowledge the deprivation of liberty or to

disclose the fate or whereabouts of the persons concerned. This

effectively places the disappeared outside the protection of the law

and renders them extremely vulnerable to gross human rights violations

at the hands of their captors. The rights that are typically affected

when a person is disappeared include the right to liberty and security

of the person, the right not to be subjected to torture and other

cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, the right to

human dignity, the right to health and the right to life, when the

disappeared person is murdered. The adverse effects of an enforced

disappearance extend to the victim’s relatives and friends in the form

of psychological trauma and the deprivation of a source of economic

livelihood, where the disappeared person was the breadwinner of the

family.

In Zimbabwe, enforced disappearances remain a scourge and a constant

threat to the peaceful existence of certain groups of people in the

country. In the recent past, the victims of enforced disappearances

have included usually human rights defenders and members of opposition

political parties. The victims have been subjected to inhumane

treatment at the hands of their captors and some of the victims remain

missing to this day. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has made it

increasingly difficult for people to search for disappeared persons

and for authorities to effectively investigate reports of enforced

disappearances. However, these challenges do not relieve the

authorities of their obligation to investigate these disappearances.

In these difficult times, it becomes more imperative for the

authorities to react promptly to reports of enforced disappearances in

order minimise the potential harm that the victims would be exposed

to. In addition, the authorities are obliged to hold the perpetrators

accountable for the disappearances through prosecutions.

On this International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances,

ZLHR calls upon:

• The Zimbabwean authorities to publicly denounce and desist from the

practice of enforced disappearances;

• The authorities to swiftly respond to all reports of enforced

disappearances, with the aim of completely eradicating this despicable

practice from society;

• Members of the public to join the rest of the world in demanding the

prompt release of all victims and the prosecution of the perpetrators

of the disappearances.