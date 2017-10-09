Zanu PF MP In Used Underwear Donation Storm

ZAKA - Zaka Central legislator Paradzai Chakona recently donated bales of clothes that included used socks and underwear to people of his constituency.

Importation of second hand clothes is illegal but some ordinary people who have been surviving on selling such wares for a long time have resorted to smuggling.

Some of the bales are confiscated by the police and forfeited to the State, but many of them find their way into the hands of leaders who dish them out for political expediency.

In Zaka Central, Chakona donated the second hand clothes that he reportedly sourced from higher officials in Harare.

When contacted for comment, Chakona downplayed criticism of the donations saying his role as legislator was to source aid for his people.

"It is my job to look after people in my constituency. I look for donations from well-wishers and come to help my people. Could that be an offence?

"I cannot tell you the source of my donations because that is my secret. I sourced second hand clothes from donors and they gave me quite a number of items which I donated to wards that are most affected by poverty. No one was forced to accept the items. Only those who were willing accepted the clothes," said Chakona.

One ward chairperson whose area received the second hand underwear and socks said he was shocked by the contents of the bales.

"How can a whole honourable donate second hand underwear to his people? Giving second hand underwear is degrading enough and this will not work well for Chakona in the coming election. He has to apologise," said the chairperson.

Using second hand clothes, especially underwear, is widely considered to be unhygienic.

