Incoming Byo councillors warned against corruption

By Dumisani Nyoni





BULAWAYO—Bulawayo residents have warned the incoming councillors to stay away from corrupt activities, lest they would be kicked out of the local authority.

The MDC Alliance won all the 29 wards in Bulawayo in the just ended harmonised elections.

In separate interviews with RadioVOP on Thursday, residents urged incoming councillors to be transparent in their dealings, lest they find themselves jobless over a short period of time.

“They should know that they were elected to serve and if they start doing mischievous things they would be kicked out. We are watching on them. We won’t keep repeating the same mistakes as residents,” Business Economic Empowerment Forum (BEEF) governor for Bulawayo province, Sam Ncube, said.

Five of the outgoing Bulawayo councillors were once suspended by then Local Government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere on corruption allegations. However, four of them were cleared of wrongdoings and only one, councillor Reuben Matengu of Sizinda-Tshabalala, was fired.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents' Association information manager, Zibusiso Dube said the outgoing councillors, though they managed to develop the city, they were very corrupt.

“It was 40/60 they (outgoing councillors) tried to make Bulawayo the best run local authority and we saw road pavings commencing, better management of water resources but their main challenge was corruption,” Dube said.

“This council was tarnished by corruption scandals and underhand dealings in programmes such as the expanded public works programme where we saw councillors employing their cronies and party loyalists to do community development work,” he said.

Ncube said the role of the city fathers was to see that the city was developing.

“They should see that service delivery is improved. Bulawayo has got a number of twinning arrangements with other local authorities in the region and they should them very seriously. Therefore, the city should utilize those twinning arrangements by emulating how those local authorities do their things,” Ncube who is former Affirmative Action Group vice-chairman, said.

Ncube said councillors should serve people not the other way round.

“The post of being a city father is not for amassing wealth at the expense of residents. It’s not for lining your pockets but for serving. The outgoing councilors did things which were not ethical and we would like to warn the incoming councilors that we will let that happen,” he s